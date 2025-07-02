Memorial football trophy returns

Raising money for Leukaemia Research, the Graham Edwards Memorial Trophy, will be contested by eight teams through July.

Ellesmere United kick off the competition against Gobowen Celtic at Gobowen Playing Field (11am), with AFC Weston Rhyn and Whitchurch Alport 1946 following at 3pm.

David Figg, media officer for the competition, said: "It is one of the longest-running charity tournaments in the country and a sign of its longevity is that sons and even grandsons of players who played in the first two or three tournaments have played in the tournament over the years." After those Group A games start on Sunday, the Group B games begin on Tuesday, with St Martins against West Felton (6.30pm) - followed by Llangollen Town Reserves v Llanymynech on Thursday (6.30pm).

Figg added: "Although the ultimate aim of the tournament is raising as much money as possible for Leukaemia Research, it is officially recognised by the Shropshire Football Association and used by clubs as a good guide to their pre-season build-up to their local leagues. There is lots of local pride atstake."

Almost £190,000 has been raised through the tournament's half-century – all going to Leukaemia Research in memory of Graham Edwards, a promising young footballer who died from the disease at the age of 21 in 1974.

Figg added: "More money is still needed to continue research into beating a disease which claims so many lives, so please give the tournament your support and help raise as much money as possible for a very worthy cause."

The trophy has been presented by the likes of former England strikers Gary Lineker and Steve Bull over the years.

Funds are also raised through a cash-prize raffle, while there is also a JustGiving page available to donate through.

For more information or to offer help in any way, contact competition secretary Richard Hardy on 07922427301.