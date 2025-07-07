Donnington’s Liam Davies set to lead boxing masterclass for 4 All Foundation

Liam Davies – whose dad and grandad were both boxers too - is set to lead a class at Donnington Boxing Club, which he represented for much of his early career and still trains at to this day. He’ll be doing so alongside Ian Dewey of I.D Boxing who runs regular activities across Shropshire for 4 All.

Now 29, Liam grew up in Donnington and won 79 out of 100 amateur bouts before turning professional at the end of 2018, going on to pick up numerous World, European and British titles across the course of his career to date.

Currently the International Boxing Federation Intercontinental Featherweight Champion, Liam will host the class for 20 children from across Shropshire, who are all part of 4 All Foundation’s ongoing youth programmes.

Liam Davies

George Hounsell, the charity’s Director of Operations, said: “We cannot wait to see Liam teach 20 very lucky young people some of his amazing skills at the club which has been such a crucial part of his career.

“We know the young people are also raring to go, ready to find out more about not only the athleticism and training which goes into becoming a professional boxer, but also a bit more about the mentality you need to rise to the top in the sporting world – because that’s so important too.

“A huge thanks to Liam for generously offering his time in order to inspire the next generation – because we are absolutely sure it will be incredibly inspiring!”

4 All Foundation provides activities in communities across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin, including school holiday programmes, health and wellbeing clubs, educational courses and fitness workshops.

Visit 4all.foundation or search 4 All Foundation on Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn to find out more.