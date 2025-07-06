Shifnal denied at the last in thriller - Birmingham League round-up

The high-flying visitors from Warwickshire were posted the challenge to respond to Shifnal's 246-8 on a tight afternoon in Birmingham League's Division Two.

Shifnal's innings was inspired by Australian overseas Sam Scrimgeour who, batting at three, fired a classy 96 from 122 balls, including 15 fours, before he was dismissed by Imaad Mahmood.

The hosts' top order scored reasonably well, as Scrimgeour added to Rahul Kaushal (37, pictured) and Michael Robinson (24) putting on 62 for the first wicket. Skipper Charlie Home then posted 24.

Shifnal's wickets tumbled late on, as Mahmood grabbed 4-64.

Dorridge's response was consistent as the league clash remained on a knife-edge throughout. Daniyal Khan, at four, top scored with a timely contribution of 63. He was assisted by Ayan Khan (46) in a partnership of 94.

There was still work to do late on with spectators none the wiser where victory would end up. Adnaan Riaz and James Driscoll dug in at the death.

Shifnal's Home finished with three wickets for 50 runs with Jack Twigger (2-62) and Jack Shields (2-15) also in the wickets, but the hosts were powerless to find the final delivery and Riaz steered third-placed Dorridge over the line for 249 with the penultimate ball of the 55 overs.

Shifnal are ninth, two places and 30 points clear of the dropzone places.

Elsewhere in the division, Worfield clung on for a losing draw at Kidderminster.

The visitors' Ross Aucott agonizingly had to make do with finishing on 99 not out as the hosts - who earlier posted 318-6 from their 55 overs - failed to dismiss Greg Wright's side.

Arfan Khan (2-68), Ravan Chahal (2-57) and Rishin Patabedige (2-51) claimed wickets as Kidderminster racked up a healthy target, with Worcestershire's Daniel Lategan (124) shining.

Aucott was the constant of Worfield's reply with an innings of almost three hours. He was joined by fellow late resistance from Khan, who helped their side finish 203-7 from 55 overs and take six points with the draw against lowly third-bottom Kidderminster, who have just three wins this term.

Worfield are fifth, 17 points adrift of closest rivals Stourbridge.

In Division One, mid-table Shrewsbury were dealt a heavy six-wicket defeat on the road at new leaders Halesowen.

The hosts, who had struggled for form of late, put Shrewsbury in to bat and the decision looked inspired as Halesowen bowler Ed Bragg delivered a masterclass in his five wicket haul for the loss of just 19 runs.

Salop struggled to make any inroads with only Will Parton (29), Sam Whitney (25) and George Hargrave (13) troubling double figures as they slumped to 81 all out.

The visitors' Harry Darley threatened to dent Halesowen's short chase with superb bowling of his own as he claimed all four wickets lost by the home side, but Halesowen were never really sweating as opener Hasan Mahmood (42) stuck around to inflict most of the damage in the six-wicket win.