Tom Whitney's century leads way as league representatives beat Shropshire CCC

Wicketkeeper Whitney opened up with a statement innings for the side comprised of the county league's talents in friendly action at Wellington on Sunday.

Having been put in to bat, Whitney's innings was the pick of the clash as he struck 106 from 114 balls, including 13 fours.

Left , Tom Whitney and Iftikhar Khan help a Shropshire CCL representative side see off Shropshire CCC at Wellington.

The county league representatives faced a mixed Shropshire side, featuring regulars from this season's NCCA Trophy finalist team - who face Dorset in the showpiece next weekend - as well as some of the county's more promising young players.

Addingt to Whitney's work, Iftikar Khan of Whitchurch scored 28, Ludlow's Deon Patel added 29 and Sentinel's Jacob Binnersley and Wellington's Hugh Morris finished 23* and 28* respectively as 264-6 from 50 overs was posted as a target. Ed Prideaux (2-50) and Oliver Smith (2-60) claimed two wickets each.

Shropshire fell considerably short. They started slowly at 26-3 and did not recover. Shrewsbury seconds skipper Zane Beattie, the Australian, top scored with just 23 and was run out by representative captain Jason Oakes, of Ludlow.

Wickets tumbled in quick succession as Shropshire bowed out for 110 - 154 short of their total.

Some tight bowling from the representative side saw Whitchurch's Alex Heath claim 2-21, Quatt's Dan Handley achieve 2-19 and Wem's Ralph Davies take two wickets for just six runs.