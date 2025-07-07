Welcome away winner as Meole Brace back into gear - Shropshire Premier round-up

The Shrewsbury side responded to consecutive defeats to perfect leaders Sir John Bayley - one tight affair and a 12-0 hammering - with success away from home at the bottom side.

Meole ran out narrow 7-5 winners in a lofty aggregate score of 241-200, pocketing the two bonus points for away victory and climbing to 10th in the standings.

Their position in the 14-team league is within an extremely congested area. They are one of three sides on 89 points overall but above Bylet and Adderley on aggregate. Meole trail St Georges and Wem USC by just a single point.

Highlights from success in Telford included a best result for Chris Jones, who saw off Oliver Harris 21-9. Craig Wilson (21-10) and Andy Wigginton (21-13) also scored well.

Horsehay's Gavin Bridge recorded a 21-14 victory while John Roberts Jnr, Gareth Jones, Richard Simmonds and Steve Reeves were all narrow winners to 20. Their side are 18 points adrift of second-bottom Hanmer.

There is nothing to separate Bylet and Adderley on 89 points and there was very little to separate the two sides as they shared the 12 games in Bridgnorth.

Bylet, though, just about made home advantage count for the winning points with a 213-202 aggregate. The hosts' biggest winner was Cheryl Caswell's 21-6 over Alex Lockett.

Adderley's six points was enough to help boost their league standing.

Hanmer recorded just a fourth victory in 15 this term to boost their perilous position and move further clear of bottom.

It was a tight contest at home to Highley, who lost ground in sixth, across the border. The hosts prevailed 7-5 winners with an aggregate of 217-213.

Gareth Foster achieved Hanmer's best result of 21-11, while Danny Statham chalked up an impressive 21-9 for Highley, who were edged out.

There was no change at the top as storming leaders Sir John Bayley made it 15 wins out of 15 to extend their remarkable 100 per cent record.

Last season's runners-up, denied the title by Castlefields by the finest of margins on aggregate, are pushing to put things right this term and saw off Hanwood 10-2.

The 242-169 triumph included 21-6 efforts from Stuart Rutter and Scott Simpson.

Despite a perfect record, their lead at the summit stands at only four points from chasing Castlefields, whose record is 13 wins and two defeats.

Fields' march continued with an impressively dominant 11-1 home victory against third-placed Wrockwardine Wood (250-163).

Heavy scoring came via Andrew Judson (21-5) and Adam Jones (21-9). Martin Williams (21-19) was the Wrockites' only winner.

Wood's slip opened up a chance for Ifton, in fourth, to close the gap to eight points after an 8-4 win over south Shropshire visitors Burway.

Ifton prevailed with a 239-167 aggregate.

Wem went level on 90 points with St Georges in the tight lower reaches thanks to a 9-3 (221-189) home victory.

There is midweek action in north Shropshire on Wednesday as Adderley welcome Meole Brace, who then host Castlefields on Friday. Elsewhere on Friday Bayley's perfect record is put to the test at Wrockwardine Wood.