Jorgen Strand Larsen to give Wolves ‘extra element'
Wolves’ assistant head coach Tim Jenkins has praised the ‘extra element’ new signing Jorgen Strand Larsen will bring to the team’s attacking department.
The 6ft 4in striker has been brought in to solve Wolves’ number nine shortage as they prepare for the 2024/25 campaign.
Jenkins, Gary O’Neil’s right-hand man, has challenged the club’s other forwards to embrace the competition Larsen will bring in the final third.
“He will definitely bring an extra element to our play, with and without the ball,” Jenkins said of the Norwegian striker.