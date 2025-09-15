Teenager who used AI to create indecent images of children showed 'worrying level of sexual deviance'

William Barrett, 19 and of Chirk Road, Gobowen, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court having previously admitted four charges.

Barrett had pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children, in categories A, B, and C, as well as possession of extreme pornographic images.

Giles Pengelly, prosecuting, said the offending was uncovered when police raided Barrett's home in May.

Officers recovered a mobile phone and a tablet, with the court told that the vast majority of offending material was located on the phone.

Mr Pengelly said the device contained hundreds of indecent movies and images, along with around 500 extreme images.