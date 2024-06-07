The 2023/24 Wolves season review

Gary O’Neil arrived at the club in difficult circumstances but ultimately guided Wolves to a successful 2023/24 campaign, although it was not without challenges.

Success

After a tumultuous summer, many felt Wolves were destined for a relegation battle.

Once they recovered from a difficult start to the season, it quickly became clear that O’Neil was savvy enough and the players were talented enough to make it a much more successful season.

Firstly, from an entertainment point of view, Wolves were much better to watch.

Quick on the counter-attack, dynamic in the box and involved in many exciting contests.

With that, came a lot more goals. Wolves scored 50 Premier League goals, having managed just 31 the season before.

That also meant individuals such as Matheus Cunha and Hwang Hee-chan scored more goals than they had in previous seasons and contributed to a brief fight for European football.

Individuals improved, the team were a better watch and the supporters were on board.

That last point, perhaps, is the most important. O’Neil created a togetherness that stretched beyond Compton and involved the hard-working local fan.

As a result, O’Neil has banked a lot of credit moving forward and proven he is an impressive operator that can be trusted.

Failures

The fight for European football can only be described as brief due to the squad burnout towards the end of the season.