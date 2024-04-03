Shropshire Star
Nathan Judah's Wolves player ratings vs Burnley as one gets an 8 and another 4

Nathan Judah gives his Wolves player ratings following the 1-1 draw with Burnley at Turf Moor.

By Nathan Judah
Published
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Rayan Ait-Nouri (left) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game

Jose Sa - 8

Has had some tough games this season, but Sa was at his best here. Was strong when he needed to be and made several important saves - MOTM

Max Kilman - 5

Wasn't himself and will be a little disappointed with his positioning for Burnley's goal. Wolves needed more from their skipper

Toti - 6

Worked hard but gave the ball away too many times in bad positions, defended too deep on occasion

Hugo Bueno - 5

