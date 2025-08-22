Wolves make it five opening day defeats on the spin

The 4-0 defeat to Manchester City at Molineux last weekend was the fifth consecutive time Wolves have lost their first league fixture.

The Express & Star has taken a look back at some of the other defeats Wolves have suffered in recent Premier League curtain raisers.

Arsenal 2-0 Wolves — 2024

This time last year, Wolves began their league campaign with a 2-0 defeat at the Emirates Stadium.

A goal from Kai Havertz in the first half and another from Bukayo Saka in the second gave Mikel Arteta’s side a comfortable victory.

Manchester United 1-0 Wolves — 2023

It would be fair to say Wolves’ recent fixtures have not exactly been kind. In 2023, they faced a trip to Old Trafford on the opening day.

That ended in a 1-0 defeat when Raphael Varane scored 14 minutes from time.

The game, played on a Monday night, was full of controversy. Goalkeeper Andre Onana clattered into Sasa Kalajdzic in stoppage time, but Wolves were controversially denied a penalty. They had created plenty of chances and deserved something from the match.

Leeds 2-1 Wolves — 2022

Wolves opened their 2022 campaign with a trip to Elland Road.

Daniel Podence gave them an early lead in the sixth minute when his volley looped over Illan Meslier.

Leeds responded quickly, with Rodrigo capitalising on mistakes from Rayan Ait-Nouri and Jose Sa to level the score.

The comeback was completed late on when Ait-Nouri turned into his own net with 16 minutes remaining.

Leicester 1-0 Wolves — 2021

In 2021, a Wolves side featuring Raul Jimenez, Adama Traore, Romain Saiss, Conor Coady and Ruben Neves travelled to the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes secured a narrow 1-0 victory courtesy of Jamie Vardy’s strike four minutes before half-time.

The last time Wolves won their opening Premier League fixture was in 2020, when they beat Sheffield United 2-0.