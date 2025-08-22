Four fire engines were sent to the farm machinery blaze, which happened at Sleap, near Wem.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “At 1.57pm SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire in Wem.

“Incident involves one combine harvester fully involved in fire. Crews are extinguished using four breathing apparatus, two hosereel jets, one main jet and misting lance from Incident Support Unit.”

Fire engines were sent to the scene from Shrewsbury, Wem and Whitchurch.