Steve Bull: Wolves have a huge few weeks ahead of them
Wolves have a huge chance ahead of them in the coming weeks to make this a special season.
By Steve Bull
Against Brighton on Wednesday, I felt we did just enough in the first half and then sat back in the second half.
We absorbed Brighton’s pressure and maybe got lucky in the end to come away with the win.
Brighton are a good side that we normally struggle against, so to come out on top was unbelievable.
Now, the result of that win is a mouthwatering Midlands tie in the quarter-final of the FA Cup.