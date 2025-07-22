Wolves youngster departs in Portugal switch

The 19-year-old, who arrived from French side Nantes for around £4.2million last summer, did not make his first team debut and spent most of his time with the academy.

He was also not included in Vitor Pereira's squad for the pre-season camp in Portugal, despite several young players making the trip, and he has now departed.

The teenager has joined Alverca on a permanent basis, but Wolves have a buy-back option included in the deal for a set fee.

Alverca were promoted to the top flight of Portuguese football last season and recently signed winger Chiquinho from Wolves.

In an announcement released by Alverca, Meupiyou said: "I'm very happy to be part of this project. It's an honor to support FC Alverca on their return to the Primeira Liga."