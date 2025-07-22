Shropshire Star
Wolves midfielder set to re-join old club on season-long loan

Wolves midfielder Boubacar Traore is set to re-join Metz on a season-long loan, the Express & Star understands.

By Liam Keen
The 23-year-old was not included in Vitor Pereira's squad for their pre-season camp in Portugal last week as the club worked on securing him a loan move away.

Now, he is set to re-join French side Metz, who he left in 2022 to join Wolves.

The Mali international originally joined on loan, before making a permanent switch for £9.5million the following summer.

But he has struggled to cement his place in the team and in three seasons at Wolves, Traore has made just 41 appearances in total.

