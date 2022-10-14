Wolves open talks with Nuno Espirito Santo over Molineux return

Nuno Espirito Santo (AMA)

The 48-year-old, who was sacked by Wolves just 17 months ago, is on the club's shortlist to succeed Bruno Lage, who was relieved of his duties after the defeat to West Ham.

Nuno is among several candidates that the club are considering, which also includes former player and coach Rob Edwards, but Wolves have now had talks with Nuno's representatives as a shock return to the club creeps closer.

The current Al-Ittihad manager must now be considered a serious contender for the Wolves vacancy and it is believed he is pushing for a reunion with the club he spent four years with.