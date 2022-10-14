Notification Settings

Wolves open talks with Nuno Espirito Santo over Molineux return

By Liam Keen

Wolves have opened talks with Nuno Espirito Santo's representatives over a return to Molineux, the Express & Star understands.

Nuno Espirito Santo (AMA)
The 48-year-old, who was sacked by Wolves just 17 months ago, is on the club's shortlist to succeed Bruno Lage, who was relieved of his duties after the defeat to West Ham.

Nuno is among several candidates that the club are considering, which also includes former player and coach Rob Edwards, but Wolves have now had talks with Nuno's representatives as a shock return to the club creeps closer.

The current Al-Ittihad manager must now be considered a serious contender for the Wolves vacancy and it is believed he is pushing for a reunion with the club he spent four years with.

Wolves would have to pay Nuno's Saudi Arabian employers compensation to land him, and talks are underway over a remarkable return.

Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

