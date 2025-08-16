Steve Bull: Wolves' players will be itching to get going ahead of Premier League curtain raiser
As a player you cannot wait for the first game of the new season.
By Steve Bull
You have done all the hard work by getting fit and getting to the peak of your powers, and now, it is time to put that into action.
It has been a challenging summer for the club. I think we say every single season that avoiding relegation is all we need to do.
We have not strengthened as much as I thought we would. There is still time to do that, but I would rather have the players in sooner rather than later.