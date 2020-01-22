Menu

Wolves look to extend capacity at Molineux

By Rosie Swarbrick | Wolves | Published:

Wolves are looking to extend the capacity at Molineux with temporary seating a possibility from as early as next season.

A general internal view of Molineux Stadium, home stadium of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The club are looking at a number of options to extend the current 31,700 capacity with Wolves committed to staying at Molineux.

According to reports in the national media a potential adaption could include filling in the corner between the Steve Bull and South Bank stands, similar to the current Graham Hughes Stand.

The Express & Star understands Wolves’ long-term vision of a 50,000-seater Molineux has not changed but they are now exploring ways of catering for many of the 10,000 people on a waiting list for season tickets.

