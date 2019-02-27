Nuno can't explain Wolves' lower-team struggles after defeat to Huddersfield

The rock-bottom Terriers completed a league double over Wolves thanks to Steve Mounie's 91st-minute winner.

Huddersfield, who had earned one point from their previous 14 matches, last won in the league against Wolves in November.

Of the bottom five teams, Wolves have only beaten Southampton this season.

And Nuno, when asked why Wolves have beaten some of the big teams but struggled against those near the bottom, said: "If I had that answer...it's very hard to explain.

"You prepare well, do the same things, the motivation is there, sometimes things don't work out.

"You lose a couple of passes, you lack concentration, but it doesn't have to do with if we play a small or big team, for us it's no difference in our opponents, we always try to approach the same way. So it's very hard to answer that question."

Huddersfield 1 Wolves 0 - Tim Spiers and Nathan Judah analysis

Wolves failed to produce a single shot on target against Jan Siewart's team.

"It's not one of the best performances," Nuno added. "If I have to complain it's about us.

"We didn't play so good, it was not one of the best performances we've had. In the first half we created a couple of situations but not enough. Offensively we were not so clinical, no shots on goal, so we didn't play good.

"Credit to Huddersfield, they were organised and showed they are a good team, congratulations to them.

"We have to react and work harder and try on Saturday."

The head coach, who left Adama Traore on the bench, refused to blame fatigue despite having the smallest squad in the league.

"We weren't tired, I don't think so," he said. "With the substitutions we tried to give some energy, tried to find solutions. Sometimes things went ok, sometimes not so good.

"The players tried and this is the most important thing. When you come from a good run sometimes you have these moments.

"We've shown before and we're going to show again, react immediately.

"Every day is a challenge and a chance to improve. We must recover and prepare well for the next game."