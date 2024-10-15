The New Saints search for consistency as they make trip to Flint

Saints got the better of Cardiff Metropolitan University 3-0 on Saturday, just the response they wanted after losing three of their previous four league games.

Flint make the trip to Oswestry in 10th place in the table, with a record of three wins, two draws and seven defeats from their 12 league matches this season.

“After a win, it brightens everyone up,” said TNS goalkeeper Connor Roberts. “We’ve got another game now Tuesday, another game Friday that we’re really looking forward to now.”

Reflecting on last weekend’s victory at Park Hall, Roberts said: “Performance levels I thought were much better than the last couple of weeks really.

“I think if you probably count the pass completion rate and the amount of passes that we made would be far higher than what we have been achieving.

“But it was brilliant to get back to winning ways and obviously a clean sheet.”

On the clean sheet, Roberts added: “It’s not just me, as I always say. It’s the lads in front, I thought, worked tirelessly again.

“I know we haven’t been keeping many clean sheets domestically lately, but we try our best and that’s what we try to build upon.”

The win against Cardiff Metropolitan University lifted Saints up to fifth place in the table.

TNS head coach Craig Harrison said: “We need to get that consistency.”