TNS claim 17th Cymru Premier title after rivals drop points

The Saints moved to the brink of another title victory with a win over Caernarfon Town on Tuesday evening - meaning Penybont would need 15 points from five games to stand any chance of causing a late revival.

However, they were held to a goalless draw on Friday evening, meaning the Saints secured the crown without a ball being kicked.

The Saints' dominance of domestic football in Wales has continued, after they picked up the Welsh League Cup earlier this year.

And they still have a chance of a domestic treble, when feature in the Welsh Cup last four this weekend.