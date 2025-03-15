TNS claim 17th Cymru Premier title after rivals drop points
The New Saints have won the Cymru Premier title for a 17th time - after rivals Penybont failed to beat Cardiff Met.
Published
The Saints moved to the brink of another title victory with a win over Caernarfon Town on Tuesday evening - meaning Penybont would need 15 points from five games to stand any chance of causing a late revival.
However, they were held to a goalless draw on Friday evening, meaning the Saints secured the crown without a ball being kicked.
The Saints' dominance of domestic football in Wales has continued, after they picked up the Welsh League Cup earlier this year.
And they still have a chance of a domestic treble, when feature in the Welsh Cup last four this weekend.