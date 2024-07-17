Craig Harrison expresses TNS 'pride' as Saints move step closer to European group stages

The Oswestry side drew 1-1 with FK Dečić at the Podgorica City Stadium, the home ground of the Montenegro national team, on Tuesday night.

Saints progressed to the next stage of the competition 4-1 on aggregate following their excellent 3-0 win in the first leg at Park Hall a week earlier.

Saints will now face Hungarian champions Ferencvaros, with the first leg to be played in Budapest next week.

The victory on Tuesday means if the Saints lose in the second round, they will drop into the third round of the Europa League.

A further defeat in that tie will see them move into the UEFA Conference League play-off round, and just one tie away from the group stages.

Brad Young’s penalty, following a challenge on Ben Clark, gave Saints the lead just before half time on Tuesday.

Asmir Kajević equalised in the 72nd minute, but Saints produced another fine display on a warm night in the capital of Montenegro to reach the second qualifying round of the Champions League for the first time since 2019.

Asked about his emotions after the game, head coach Harrison said: “Yes, massively, massively proud. I am quite emotional. Football is an emotive sport isn’t it, especially when we come away from home.

“It was tough tonight, the lads dug in, the heat’s 30 odd degrees when we’re kicking off.

“We defended really well. Obviously, I think the key was for us scoring the goal. It took a bit of pressure off us.

“I’m probably a little bit overwhelmed at this moment in time.

"It’s not very often I’m lost for words but I’m really struggling at this moment because I’m quite emotional really.”

Harrison selected an unchanged starting XI from the first leg and praised the attitude of his players.

“No one’s let us down,” he said. "I’m so proud of all the players. No one wants to be left out but we stuck together.

"The subs had a great attitude, the lads who didn’t get on who are subs had great attitudes.

“We had a really good 10, 15 minutes at half time getting everyone together and we knew it was going to be tough.

“But the longer we went on with the clean sheet, obviously scoring the goal was key.

“Then we knew that it would be really tough and frustrate Dečić, and in the end we did.”

Alen Mašović was denied by a post as the Montenegrin champions looked for an early breakthrough.

But Saints stood firm and took the lead in the 41st minute as striker Young followed up his two goals in the first leg by scoring again, this time from the penalty spot.

Dečić pulled level 18 minutes from time when Kajević’s effort bounced down off the crossbar, with the goal awarded following a VAR review.

Now Saints have to quickly prepare to face Ferencvaros in Budapest.

It will be the second time they have played in Hungary having played Videoton in 2015.

“We’re looking forward to it again,” added Harrison.