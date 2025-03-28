'It's just banter' - Aston Villa and Birmingham City fans travel to London for WWE Smackdown match - have you spotted them yet?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Two lads named Sam, both 29-years-old, recently took social media by storm after fans started to see them in the crowd every week.

The pair, who are directors for a company in Worcester, were seen sporting shirts of rival football clubs Birmingham City and Aston Villa, in the front row as John Cena and Cody Rhodes opened the show with their ongoing 'fued' at Glasgow's RAW show .

They have also been known to hold a sign featuring the word 'Yeet' - the catchphrase of wrestler Jey Uso. It also featured the team logos, Union flags and the logo of their company.

The lads have been spotted in their rival shirts on Netflix

Fans couldn't believe their dedication - and the lads themselves couldn't believe the attention they had gained online.

Speaking to the Express & Star as they make their way to Friday night SmackDown in London (March 28), one of the lads, who asked only to be referred to by their first names, said: "It started because basically, I said I think we should wear Villa and Blues shirts - it'll be funny.