Saints sign Sion as eight depart

Bradley – who was shortlisted for the league’s player of the season award – linked up with the squad as they returned to training ahead of their Champions League qualifying campaign.

“There’s some incredible talent within this squad and the club’s ambitions to succeed both in the league and Europe played a big part in joining TNS,” said the 26-year-old. “I am looking to make a positive impact on the team following their incredible season last year, so I can’t wait to get stuck into training ahead of a big year for the club.

“We have some huge fixtures coming up in the UEFA Champions League and I want to help the side progress as far as possible on the European stage this season.”

The Welshman scored an incredible winning goal for Wales C in their historic 1-0 victory over England C as part of his superb 2023/24 campaign.

TNS head coach Craig Harrison added: “Sion is a typical TNS player with lots of ability, lots of creativity, and he scores some great goals.

“We’re a very attacking team who dominate the ball in most games, so I think he’ll fit in nicely, and add real competition for those front spaces.

“He can play anywhere across the front and is very versatile, but something that’s just as important is his experience in the league as well – he knows what the domestic league is all about.

“At just 26 years of age and coming into a full-time environment, we’re confident we can get more out of him as well.”

TNS have also confirmed that seven more players will join club legend and captain Chris Marriott in leaving the club. Jon Routledge is also departing, having made 272 appearances for the Saints, along with one-time club record signing Adam Roscrow.

Nick Grogan, Billy Kirkman, Ryley Oakley, Reece Warder and Owen Davies are also leaving.