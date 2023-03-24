TNS are in safe hands with Connor Roberts

Connor Roberts

Roberts kept another clean sheet as Saints picked up the point they needed to be crowned JD Cymru Premier champions for the 15th time with a 0-0 draw at Connah’s Quay Nomads last Friday night.

Saints, who host Cardiff Metropolitan University tomorrow (2.30pm), have conceded just 13 goals in their 27 league games this season, with Harrison describing Roberts as “the best goalkeeper in the league”.

Roberts has stepped up to be the first choice goalkeeper for Saints this season following the retirement of the long-serving Paul Harrison at the end of last season.

“Connor’s been fantastic this season,” said head coach Harrison. “He’s been the best goalkeeper in the league by a million miles. I can say that quite confidently – he’s been excellent.

“It’s a trait in a TNS goalkeeper that you probably do nothing for 85 minutes and then you have to make a save, so the concentration is key.

“Paul Harrison done it fantastically well and Connor stepped in this season to take over the reins and he’s been excellent.”

Cardiff Met, tomorrow’s visitors to Oswestry, are the only team to have beaten Saints in the league this season.

They overturned an early 2-0 deficit to emerge 3-2 winners against TNS in the capital last month and are currently fourth in the table.

Saints are 17 points clear at the top of the table having secured the title with five league games still to play.