Nine acres of Wrekin woodland amid an area of outstanding natural beauty going up for sale at auction - guide price

The 9.49 acres (3.84 hectares) of woodland is nearby to a former quarry on Maddock's Hill, just the other side of Wellington Road to the Wrekin.

The area is part of the Shropshire Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), recognising the national importance of its landscape.

Currently, the land also features a large storage barn of steel frame construction with timber-clad walls, which has been split up into three units.

The plot is listed as agricultural and foresty use, but agents Butters John Bee state the "may have potential for alternative uses", subject to the necessary planning permission and consents.

There are no services - such as water or electricity - connected to the property.

The woodland is set to go under the hammer at 6.30pm on Monday, September 16 at the Double Tree By Hilton Hotel on Festival Park in Stoke-on-Trent, with a guide price of £120,000.

The estate agents said: "The subject property borders the Wrekin Golf Club, and is surrounded by public footpaths and wildlife walks, widely used for leisure by local residents.

"The property is located 5 miles from the town of Telford, here a wide range of amenities can be sourced including the Telford centre, which is a multi purpose entertainment and shopping complex.

"The nearest major connecting road is the M54 Motorway. Telford central railway station is the closest major railway hub, which sits on the Wolverhampton to Shrewsbury line."

