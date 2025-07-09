£100,000 price slash for Thomas Telford's 'Umbrella House' on old A5 between Wellington and Shrewsbury

The Grade II listed Burcotgate was built as a tollhouse in 1835, as part of a project to improve connections between London and Holyhead, following the unification of Britain and Ireland.

The new route (Holyhead Road, later the A5) utilised a historic road that had been paved and formalised by the Romans, running from Dover through London to the city of Wroxeter, near Shrewsbury.

As part of the 19th century scheme, a toll gate near Wrockwardine, west of Wellington, was also improved and the tollhouse of Burcotgate was constructed.