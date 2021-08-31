Something must give in TNS’ top-of-the-table clash with Flint

Anthony Limbrick

It’s a match between the only two teams still with 100 per cent records in the JD Cymru Premier.

Both sides have won their opening three league games of the season, with Flint top on goal difference.

“They’ve started well,” said Anthony Limbrick, the TNS head coach. “We’ve got a lot of respect for them.”

Limbrick added: “There’s a long way to go in the season and we’re basically concentrating on ourselves, but we’ll make sure we’re up and ready for Tuesday.”

Saints maintained their impressive start to the league campaign with a 1-0 victory at Haverfordwest County on Saturday.

After conceding four goals in wins over Newtown and Caernarfon Town, TNS goalkeeper Paul Harrison welcomed registering a first clean sheet of the league season.

The long-serving Harrison said: “I like having a good record of clean sheets, conceding the least goals each season, so it’s between us and Connah’s Quay lately.

“It’s nice to get back to clean sheets for the defence as a unit. We pride ourselves on that and it’s been disappointing the last couple of weeks, conceding sloppy goals for us.

“But we’re back with a good performance and the defenders made some important headers as well in front of me.”