TNS fury after racial abuse directed towards Aramide Oteh during Champions League clash

TNS were knocked out of the Champions League on Tuesday evening in North Macedonia after they lost 2-1 to Shkendija in extra time.

But the game was overshadowed after Oteh was racially abused by a home supporter after the final whistle.

“For a fan to speak to anyone like that is an absolute disgrace," Harrison said, speaking after the match. "Let’s hope the culprit gets a fair punishment and is dealt with accordingly, because there is no room in football for that type of thing.

“It must be very embarrassing for the home club because they have got black players in their team as well, so to be racially abusing the opposition's black player - it is an absolute disgrace.

“He is in tears - that doesn't happen for no reason. It's clearly what's been said and done. Obviously, that's unacceptable. We will be reporting that.”

And TNS released a statement on social media saying: “The New Saints FC strongly and unequivocally condemn the racist abuse directed at Aramide Oteh by a member of the home crowd following the conclusion of tonight's UEFA Champions League first qualifying round match against KF Shkendija.

"There is absolutely no place for racism - either in football or in society. Everyone at the club is offering their full support to Aramide and stand firmly by him.

"The New Saints are proud to support UEFA's #NoToRacism campaign and remain committed to promoting equality, respect and inclusion both on and off the pitch."

The former Walsall man, who joined TNS in 2024, was visibly upset at the conclusion of the game, which took place in front of a crowd of 3,000 at the Tose Proeski Arena in Skopje.

At the time of writing, there has been no comment from Shkendija.