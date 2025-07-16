Craig Harrison reacts to TNS' Champions League exit

In a game which was overshadowed by the events at full-time when TNS forward Aramide Oteh was racially abused by a home supporter in the crowd, Harrison’s side bowed out of the competition with a 2-1 defeat after extra time.

In his post-match interview, the TNS boss described the incident that had reduced Oteh to tears as an 'absolute disgrace' saying it will be something they report to UEFA.

The loss means they now drop into the conference league, where they will come up against Differdange from Luxembourg, and Harrison says, despite the disappointment of the result, they must look forward.

He said: “We know what we need to do now to get to the same stage as what we did last year. So that will be the complete focus, 100 per cent.

“Everyone is completely devastated, chins are on the floor, and there is real disappointment.

"But the experience of this last season, where we thought we should have gone through, we need to use that experience as we have done for the last couple of campaigns in Europe, and build on it.

“We bounced back last time. We have made it harder for ourselves, but it is important now that we move on quite quickly.”

The home side took the lead in the clash when Fabrice Tamba converted at the back post in the 17th minute after a dominant start to the match.

Jordan Williams netted an equaliser for TNS just before the break, and the two sides could not be separated after 90 minutes, so an extra half hour was played.

With just four minutes remaining of extra time, Jack Bodenham inadvertently diverted the ball into his own net, leaving them very little time to turn the game around.

“Take away the first 20 minutes where I thought Shkendija were on top, they were the better team, and Shep (Nathan Shepperd) has made a few good saves,” Harrison said.

“But we weathered the storm, and for the rest of the game, there was nothing in it.

“It was a very tough game which both sides gave everything they could, and it is heartbreaking the way that it happened with so little time left.

“The manner of the goal that has taken two deflections on the way in, there is a bit of fortune leading up to the shot beforehand. There is one that I can say 100 per cent, I know what my players are going to give us, they gave everything on Tuesday.

"We were very unfortunate, and it is a kick in the stomach to be knocked out at that stage and at that time. We are bitterly disappointed, but we can be proud as everyone gave everything they have.”