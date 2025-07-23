The New Saints take aim at Conference League return

Having made history as the first JD Cymru Premier club to reach the league phase of a European competition last season, Saints will be hoping to make home advantage count in the first leg of the second qualifying round tie at Park Hall. The return leg will follow in Luxembourg next Tuesday evening.

Saints dropped into the Conference League following last Tuesday’s narrow Champions League exit against North Macedonian champions KF Shkendja.

An unfortunate own goal late in extra-time meant TNS lost 2-1 on aggregate, following a goalless draw in the initial meeting between the clubs in Oswestry.

"It was obviously really tough,” said TNS head coach Craig Harrison, reflecting on the result in Skopje. "The manner of the defeat was I think the biggest kick in the stomach.

"It was one where the lads were absolutely devastated. I had to pick them off the floor in the changing room after the game because of the manner of it.

"It was a close contested tie overall. I thought we were the better team at home and they probably shaded it away, but to go 117 minutes and still be 1-1 away from home in European competition, it’s a great effort from the boys.”

Saints now have to put the events of last week behind them against a Differdange side also knocked out of the Champions League, in their case after a 4-2 defeat on aggregate against FC Drita from Kosovo.

The New Saints' Daniel Williams (right) attempts a shot towards goal during the Uefa Champions League first qualifying round against KF Shkendija

Harrison added: "As gutted as we were last week, we’ve got to dust ourselves down and get on with it.

"That’s up to myself and the staff to get the players, because the players put a massive effort in and a shift.

"It was 30 degrees heat out there. To go to extra-time and still do so well, it will stand them in good stead fitness wise coming up and the intensity of games.

"We obviously know it’s going to have to be the hard way and I think we’ve got to win two more games to get to the play-off stage, where we would only had to win one previously like we did last year.

“But the staff and the players are well and truly up for it.”

Saints have recent experience of facing opponents from Luxembourg after seeing their European hopes early in the 2023-24 season ended by Swift Hesperange in the second qualifying round in the Uefa Europa Conference League.

After a 1-1 draw at Park Hall, Saints lost the return leg 3-2, despite Declan McManus converting two penalties, as they exited the competition 4-3 on aggregate.

The winners of the tie between Saints and Differdange will progress to a third qualifying round clash against either Estonian club FCI Levadia Tallinn or FC Iberia 1999 from Georgia.