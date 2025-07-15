The New Saints beaten by extra-time own-goal in Champions League qualifier

TNS goalkeeper Nathan Shepperd kept the tie level with a stunning double save inside the opening 10 minutes of the second leg at KF Shkendija.

But the hosts broke the deadlock in the 18th minute as Fabrice Tamba converted a low cross at the back post.

A huge deflection gave Jordan Williams the simplest of equalisers before the break, sliding into an empty net with the goalkeeper stranded after Danny Williams’ strike had been diverted to his namesake team-mate.

Shkendija were awarded a penalty with five minutes remaining, only for it to be overturned by VAR – before Shepperd made another excellent save in stoppage time to set up an additional 30 minutes.

The hosts looked the more likely to break through in extra-time, but TNS were keeping them at bay until the 116th minute when, after another stunning Shepperd save, the ball was put back into the box and Jack Bodenham inadvertently diverted the ball into his own net.

The Saints now drop into the Uefa Conference League to play FC Differdange 03 of Luxembourg in the second qualifying round - needing to win three ties to return to the group stage for the second consecutive season.