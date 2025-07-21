TNS learn next potential Europa Conference League opponents after UEFA draw

The reigning Cymru Premier champions dropped into the Europa Conference League after losing 2-1 on aggregate against North Macedonian outfit KF Shkendja in the Champions League first qualifying round.

They will face Luxembourg side FC Differdange over two legs in the Europa Conference League second qualifying round.

The first leg will take place at Park Hall on Wednesday, before TNS make the trip to Luxembourg for the return leg on Tuesday, July 29.

Whichever team progresses in the tie will face the winner between Estonian outfit Levadia Tallinn or Georgian side Iberia Tbilisi.

Craig Harrison led TNS into the league phase of the Europa Conference League for the first time in the club's history last season.

TNS finished 32nd out of 36 teams but made history by beating Astana 2-0 to become the first domestic Welsh club to win in the league or group stage of a major European competition.