Ollie Westbury comment: Too few goals, too easy to beat – the dire Shrewsbury Town stats

Arguably, the game against the Tykes was the low point of the season so far as goals from Jon Russell and Max Watters either side of half-time condemned them to another defeat.

What were the talking points on another bruising day in Shropshire?

Day to forget against Barnsley

Saturday was a dark day for Salop fans. They lost their third game in succession against the Tykes, which makes the 5-3 win over Crawley Town seem a distant memory.

Paul Hurst has been keen to reinforce – and he would be right to – that Town have at the bare minimum competed in every game they have played this season.

But Saturday was the exception to that rule as they were comfortably beaten by Darrell Clarke’s side. Even the most positive of Town fans would have found very little to remain optimistic about.

Town’s 0.12 xG (expected goals) shows what little effect they had in forward areas – and combined with their habit of conceding in every game but one – creates a recipe for disaster.