Bristol Rovers v Shrewsbury: Who's out and who's a doubt

The pair missed Town's game against Exeter last week as they were late returning from the international break.

What other players are a doubt for the clash in Bristol and what are the chances they could make the squad?

Josh Kayode 0 per cent chance

Still recovering from a calf problem. Paul Hurst has said he will not be involved just yet.

Jordan Shipley 0 per cent chance

The winger has done some light running at this stage but is still nowhere near the Salop matchday squad.