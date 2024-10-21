Bristol Rovers v Shrewsbury: Who's out and who's a doubt
Luca Hoole and Aaron Pierre are back in contention for Shrewsbury Town's clash against Bristol Rovers.
The pair missed Town's game against Exeter last week as they were late returning from the international break.
What other players are a doubt for the clash in Bristol and what are the chances they could make the squad?
Josh Kayode 0 per cent chance
Still recovering from a calf problem. Paul Hurst has said he will not be involved just yet.
Jordan Shipley 0 per cent chance
The winger has done some light running at this stage but is still nowhere near the Salop matchday squad.