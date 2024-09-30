Shrewsbury 1 Rotherham 1 - Player ratings as four get 7's
Ollie Westbruy gives his Shrewsbury player ratings.
Toby Savin
There was very little for the Town number one to do. Shrews defended well and restricted their visitors.
Quiet 6
luca Hoole
A mixed bag from the Shrewsbury right-back. There were some nice moments with the ball, but Cohen Bramall got the better of him on a couple of occasions after the break.
Mixed-bag 6
Josh Feeney
He defended well for the 79 minutes he was out there and Town’s defence looked more solid as a result. But he picked up an injury late on.
Unlucky 7
Morgan Feeney
He has been terrific in recent weeks and he was good again here against a physical Rotherham side. He will be pleased with his display.