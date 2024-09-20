Paul Hurst gives George Nurse fitness update as Shrewsbury boss lays down challenge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The left-sided defender had not featured for the club after he ruptured his ACL in September 2022, until his substitute appearance against Bolton in the Carabao Cup just a few weeks ago.

In a pre-season friendly last year, he repeated the injury meaning he was ruled out for the entirety of the 2023-24 campaign.

Nurse also made his return to league action in the 3-0 win over Leyton Orient - but was not in the squad last weekend against Charlton - and is awaiting his first competitive start.