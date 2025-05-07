Shrewsbury Town youngsters win national final after win in Cardiff

Under the watching brief of Salop director of football Micky Moore and chief executive Liam Dooley, Shrews produced a terrific display to beat the Bluebirds on their own patch at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Sean McAllister’s men were good value for their lead in South Wales at half-time.

Town, who were playing in their all white away kit, took the lead in comical circumstances when Oliver Reynolds, one of the Cardiff centre-backs, had not spotted his keeper off the line, and when he played it back to him, it rolled into an empty net.

Within a minute, Salop doubled their advantage. Jack Loughran did well, and after his shot was blocked, Harry Fallon smuggled the ball over the line.

Lennon Talbot went close for the hosts as they looked for a way back into the game in the second half, but Town were resolute, holding onto the victory.