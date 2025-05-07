Shrewsbury Town confirm eight senior players have departed

After a dismal season in Shropshire, which saw Salop relegated from League One after a 10-year stay, the club released a host of players.

Jordan Shipley, Aaron Pierre, Dom Gape, David Wheeler, Joe Young, Jordan Rossiter, Morgan Feeney and Jamal Blackman have all left at the expiration of their contracts, while Town have taken up the option of a further year on Taylor Perry's deal as reported by the Shropshire Star on Tuesday.

Shipley, who had a great first campaign under Steve Cotterill after arriving in 2022, has departed - he made 111 appearances in the league altogether, netting 12 times.

Defender, Pierre, who was in his second stint in Shropshire, and is another player to have featured well over 100 times, also leaves - he played 35 times in total last season.

Pierre’s defensive partner, Feeney, is also on the departures list.

Blackman made a brilliant start to life in Shropshire after his arrival last December, but his form dipped, and he also finds himself on the released list.

Gape and Wheeler were players signed by former boss Gareth Ainsworth - they, too have been let go.

Jordan Rossiter, who spent the second half of this season on loan at Oldham, and goalkeeper Joe Young, who never played a competitive match after signing last summer, complete the released list.

Loanees Vadaine Oliver, Josh Feeney, Leo Castledine and Funso Ojo have returned to their parent clubs.

The announcement means Shrewsbury have 14 senior players attached to their squad as they begin their summer rebuild following relegation.