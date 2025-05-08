Shropshire Star
Ollie Westbury comment: Shrewsbury departures are a necessity for a fresh start

When Shrewsbury Town announced they had released a host of players, it came as a surprise to absolutely nobody. 

By Ollie Westbury
Jordan Shipley of Shrewsbury Town reacts at full time

Last season was a disaster for Salop. They managed to pick up just 33 points from their 46 third-tier matches, and they were beaten 29 times in League One alone. That is not good enough by anyone’s standards. 

And so at the end of the season, there was always going to be some casualties, and eight first team players Morgan Feeney, Aaron Pierre, Jordan Shipley, Jamal Blackman, Dom Gape, David Wheeler, Jordan Rossiter and Joe Young - paid the price. 

Taylor Perry was the only player whose contract ran out this summer who will stay at the Croud Meadow, after Town activated the extension clause in his contract. 

Two players who arguably could have stayed were Feeney and Pierre. They have both been part of a defence that had conceded 79 goals over the course of the season. 

