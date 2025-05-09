Fresh twist in Newport swan death horror as police deliver surprise update

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

On Sunday (May 5) Telford & Wrekin Police launched an appeal for information over the death of two swans nesting along the tow path at Victoria Park.

They said that it was believed the birds had been shot with an air rifle, with the appeal prompting outrage and shock in the local community.

But, now the force has revealed that it no longer suspects any criminal involvement in the deaths of the graceful birds, and officers now believe they were actually killed by another animal.

A social media post from Telford & Wrekin Police on Friday (May 9) said: "Earlier this week we issued an appeal for information, after nesting swans were killed on the tow path at Victoria Park, Newport.

"Following further enquiries, and advice from animal experts, we can confirm that the swans were killed by another animal and there is no criminal activity involved.

"We are grateful to everyone who brought this information to us, and to everyone who shared the appeal.

"Those following this story will be pleased to hear that the eggs that were recovered from the site have now hatched and we hope the cygnets will continue to flourish."

Eggs recovered have since hatched at Cuan Wildlife Centre. Picture: Cuan Wildlife Centre

A fundraiser was launched to 'reward' anyone who helped catch the culprit, and raised more than £2,500.