Paramedics tell murder trial they saw no marks on neck of Telford man alleged to have hanged himself

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Amy Pugh is currently on trial for the murder of her husband, Kyle Pugh, who was 29, at Stafford Crown Court.

Pugh, 34 and of Stafford Road, Wolverhampton, denies the offence, and says Mr Pugh hanged himself from the back door of her property at Aston Drive in Newport.

The prosecution alleges Pugh inflicted neck compression injuries on her husband following an argument, and then set out to stage his suicide.

Paramedics were called to the property by Pugh at 9.04pm on March 22, 2022.

They were able to restore Mr Pugh's heartbeat and he was taken to Telford's Princess Royal Hospital, where he died the next day.

Kyle Pugh died in hospital in Telford in March 2022

Stafford Crown Court heard evidence from three West Midlands Ambulance Service staff who attended on the evening of March 22.

All three said they could not see ligature marks on Mr Pugh's neck.