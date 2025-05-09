Married man, 49, killed in four-vehicle crash on busy A5 at Nesscliffe is named

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Edward Robert Davies, aged 49, died at the scene of the collision at Nesscliffe, between Shrewsbury and Oswestry, on February 13 this year.

West Mercia Police launched an investigation into his death and a 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

An inquest into Mr Davies’s death was opened at Shropshire Coroner’s Court, Guildhall, Shrewsbury.

The court was told that police and paramedics were called to the scene at around 5.40pm and found Mr Davies, who had been driving a Skoda Kamiq. His vehicle and a Jaguar F-Pace had both been travelling on the eastbound carriageway from the Wolfshead roundabout towards the Felton Butler roundabout.

A further crash involving two vehicles - a Hyundai i10 and an Iveco Daily - was caused as a result of the first, police said.

Despite the “best efforts” of emergency services on the scene, Mr Davies, of Welshpool, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Heath Westerman, deputy coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, adjourned the inquest to August 28 this year, although he said that date may be postponed if the police investigation is still ongoing.

“I offer my sincere condolences to his remaining family and friends,” Mr Westerman added.

The police appealed for witnesses in the immediate aftermath of Mr Davies’ death.

A spokesman for the West Midlands Ambulance Service said Mr Davies had received CPR from bystanders before paramedics stepped in, but tragically died at the scene.

Three ambulances, a paramedic officer, and two air ambulance critical care cars from Cosford were sent to the scene, with police and the fire service also in attendance.

West Mercia Police has been contacted for an update on the investigation.