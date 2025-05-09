Inquest opened into death of Shrewsbury man subject of murder investigation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Sam Siviter, aged 35, died at Lambourn Drive in Shrewsbury last Friday, May 2, after suffering suspected stab wounds.

Kai Sainz-Stafford has been charged with Mr Siviter’s murder. The 24-year-old, of Field Crescent, Sundorne, Shrewsbury, is next due to appear at Stafford Crown Court on June 2 for a plea and trial preparation hearing, with a provisional trial date set for November 3.

An inquest into Mr Siviter’s death was opened at Shropshire Coroner’s Court at the Guildhall, Shrewsbury, and was told police and paramedics were called to Lambourn Drive after reports of an “unresponsive male”.

Despite the “best efforts” of emergency services, Mr Siviter, who was a single man of Ashford Drive, Harlescott, Shrewsbury, was pronounced dead at the scene at 12.36am. His body was identified by his mother.

Heath Westerman, deputy coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, adjourned the inquest to December 18 this year, but added that it could be changed to a later date if the criminal case has not concluded.

“I offer my sincere condolences to his remaining family and friends,” Mr Westerman said.