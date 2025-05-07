Shrewsbury man accused of murder gets new court date
A 24-year-old accused of murdering a man in Shrewsbury has appeared at crown court.
Plus
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Kai Sainz-Stafford, of Field Crescent, Shrewsbury, appeared at Stafford Crown Court this morning (Wednesday, May 7).
Sainz-Stafford has been charged with murdering Sam Siviter in Shrewsbury last week.
The charge came after emergency services were called to Lambourn Drive in Shrewsbury shortly before midnight on Thursday, May 1.