Shrewsbury man accused of murder gets new court date

Kai Sainz-Stafford, of Field Crescent, Shrewsbury, appeared at Stafford Crown Court this morning (Wednesday, May 7).

Sainz-Stafford has been charged with murdering Sam Siviter in Shrewsbury last week.

The charge came after emergency services were called to Lambourn Drive in Shrewsbury shortly before midnight on Thursday, May 1.