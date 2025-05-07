Shropshire Star
Shrewsbury man accused of murder gets new court date

A 24-year-old accused of murdering a man in Shrewsbury has appeared at crown court.

By Dominic Robertson
Published

Kai Sainz-Stafford, of Field Crescent, Shrewsbury, appeared at Stafford Crown Court this morning (Wednesday, May 7).

Sainz-Stafford has been charged with murdering Sam Siviter in Shrewsbury last week.

The charge came after emergency services were called to Lambourn Drive in Shrewsbury shortly before midnight on Thursday, May 1.

The scene in Shrewsbury
Police in Lambourn Drive, Shrewsbury, last week. Photo: Tim Thursfield
