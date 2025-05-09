Michael Appleton hoping 'big' contacts can benefit Shrewsbury Town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The 49-year-old will be looking to rebuild his Salop squad after relegation from League One to the fourth tier after a dismal campaign.

On Wednesday, Shrewsbury announced that eight players had been released after their contracts expired in Shropshire.

Appleton and director of football Micky Moore will look at the loan market again next season, despite the boss suggesting it can be harder in League Two.

He said: "It is even more difficult to get loan players in as a League Two club, but I would like to think that the relationship I have with the Premier League boys up and down the country will give us as good an opportunity as others in the league.

"I suppose the good thing from my point of view is because of the experience I've had, certainly working with younger players and at this level, I know the level, I know the type of loans that we're going to need to try and help us.

"And I've got a lot of relationships and good faith from some seriously big football clubs up and down the country that are more than happy to allow their players to come and work with me."