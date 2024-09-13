International success won't have impact on future Shrewsbury deals

Salop had to do without Luca Hoole and Aaron Pierre last weekend against Wrexham after the duo were called up to play for their national teams.

Hoole played for Wales Under-21s in their 2-1 victory over Finland on Tuesday evening, while Pierre captained Grenada to a 2-0 win over Saint Martin.

And Hurst revealed Town asked Wales if Hoole could play at Wrexham on Saturday with his national side not playing until Tuesday, but that request was denied.

He said: “In Luca’s case, he was in Wales, but they did not play until the Tuesday. He could have come and played for us, in my view.