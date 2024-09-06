Wrexham v Shrewsbury - Match preview

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

You would have to go back to April 2008 for the last time the two sides met outside of a cup competition, and you would need to go even further back to November 2007 for the last time they played each other at the Racecourse Ground.

Shrewsbury were the winners on that occasion as Michael Symes scored the games decisive goal in a 1-0 victory.

The game has huge significance to the Salop fans, who would have been disappointed to see their side lose at home to the Red Dragons earlier this year in the FA Cup.

Another 1-0 scoreline, with Thomas O’Connor getting the winner in the 72nd minute.

It will be the first time Paul Hurst will come up against Wrexham as Town boss, too, but it will not be lost on him how important this game is to the fanbase. There was huge relief last weekend when they finally kicked off their campaign with a vital 3-0 win against Leyton Orient.