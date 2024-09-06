Ollie Westbury's predicted Shrewsbury XI vs Wrexham

Both Aaron Pierre and Luca Hoole are not available this weekend as they represent their respective countries.

So what XI will the Town boss pick for the derby against Phil Parkinson's high-flying Wrexham?

Toby Savin

The Town number one has been excellent so far this season and will keep his place in between the posts.

Mal Benning

It is still too early for George Nurse to be challenging the full-back for a starting place as he eases his way in - Benning performed well against Wrexham earlier this year.

Toto Nsiala