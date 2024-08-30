Shrewsbury Town expecting quiet final day of transfer window

Chelsea prospect Leo Castledine this week became the 13th new recruit of the summer.

Head coach Hurst is content with the numbers in his squad but did add “never say never” when asked if any more business was possible.

No departures are expected from Croud Meadow.

Hurst said: “(Leo’s signing being the final one) Was what we’d talked about, we got to the numbers (we wanted). I think everyone near enough have had some minutes, some more than others, with the exception of Joe Young and Josh Feeney.

“That’s kind of where we’re at. Never say never. I’m not expecting anyone to leave, but again that could change.

“You never really know in this game, when you think everything is done and you’re probably having a quiet time it can change, but we’ll be expecting a quiet deadline day.”

Highly-rated central defender Josh Feeney, who checked in on loan from Villa this summer, is still awaiting his Town debut after a muscle injury shortly after his move.

The teen was spotted running prior to Tuesday’s EFL Cup exit against Bolton and, with rehab taking place between Shrewsbury and his parent club, Feeney is making progress.

“He’s definitely progressed, but he’s not going to be fit for tomorrow or anything like that,” Hurst added.

“Skitty’s (Chris Skitt) in dialogue with Villa, he’s our player but he’s their player obviously, we don’t want to bring him back too soon to see him out on the pitch, he’s got to be right, it’s a longer-term thinking with that. We need to be sensible with it but hope it won’t be too much longer.”

Town right-back Luca Hoole, meanwhile, has been called up by Wales’ under-21s for upcoming European Championship qualifiers.

The 22-year-old summer signing from Bristol Rovers has the opportunity to add to his nine caps for the young Welsh outfit. They face Iceland on Tuesday, September 10. That means the right-back is set to miss Town’s face-off with rivals Wrexham three days earlier.

Town have encouraged fans to join in an 11th-minute applause in memory of late club legend Jimmy McLaughlin, who died recently aged 83. He scored 100 goals in 340 games for Shrewsbury.