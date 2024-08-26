Patience pays off as Shrewsbury Town snare Premier League star

The 19-year-old has joined on a season-long loan from the Premier League club and is poised to make his Town debut in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup second round clash with Bolton.

Castledine, who made his senior Chelsea debut last season, had interest from several Championship clubs and was linked with Scottish giants Rangers earlier this month.

But Hurst, who tracked the England youth international throughout the summer, has been rewarded for his patience.

He said: “There was a thought, is he really one we can get? We aimed high on this one and thankfully it has come off.